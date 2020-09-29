Halloween Treats Under $25 Your Dog Will Absolutely Adore

Halloween isn’t just exciting for you, it’s a holiday your dog can have a lot of fun with too! Your four-legged best friend is part of the family, so why not include them in the festivities?

I handpicked a selection of exciting treats under $25 from Etsy that I’m sure your dog will absolutely adore.

They all look good enough for you to eat!

Silly Skeleton Cookie Gift Set

This gift set from Doggie Bag Biscuits features their silly skeleton, long bone, and short bone peanut butter cookies.

You can get them here for $22.65 on Etsy

Vampire Teeth Dog Treats

These 3 ingredient dog treats from Rex Bites are shaped like vampire teeth and contain peanut butter, coconut oil, and garbanzo flour.

You can get them here for $8.50 on Etsy

Trick or Treat Gourmet Doggy Bones

These gourmet doggie bones from Dante’s Doggie Delights say trick or treat on them and are dipped in orange icing with blank sprinkles.

You can get them here for $7.99 on Etsy

