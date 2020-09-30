Kylie Jenner’s Company Alerts Customers After Suffering A Major Data Breach

Uh-oh, Kylie Cosmetics has suffered a major data breach and is now alerting customers about what happened.

Partial credit card information, customer names, and addresses were all stolen in the breach. Kylie Cosmetics is built on Shopify, which had two staff members go “rogue” and steal information from more than 200 businesses.

Shopify addressed the incident on their website, saying, “Our investigation determined that two rogue members of our support team were engaged in a scheme to obtain customer transactional records of certain merchants.”

