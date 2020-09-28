Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Celebrates His Birthday With A Cute Message

Lil Wayne is now dating 34-year-old model Denise Bidot, and the two first made their relationship news official on Instagram back in June, just under 2 months after the famous rapper broke off his engagement to La’Tecia Thomas.

Reportedly Lil Wayne and Denise had first run into one another sometime in 2019 while attending the same event, and they managed to connect again when this summer rolled around.

Instagram sleuths have pointed out that Lil Wayne posed for a photo last summer with a few models, included Denise, while he was in Miami. Perhaps that’s where it all began.

“Somehow in the middle of all this madness, something special happened. Us,” Denise shared on Instagram with several photos of her and Lil Wayne, as she made things official on social media.

In August, Lil Wayne posted the first photo of Denise on his Instagram account, a selfie of her, and captioned it, “Stop sleepin on love.”

Yesterday, Denise shared a cute message to celebrate Lil Wayne’s birthday, and here’s what she had to say.

Instagram; pictured above is Denise

