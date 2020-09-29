Teen Found Stabbed To Death In The Woods Behind Her Home After Tweeting Some Sinister Things

Hannah Truelove was a teenager who lived in the Lake Lanier Club Apartments in Gainseville, Georgia, along with her mom.

Hannah and her mom lived in a luxury gated apartment complex that had 2 pools and beautiful views of the nearby lake and mountains.

Hannah was 16-years-old. She attended Gainesville High School. She had a great sense of humor and a good deal of friends. She loved animals. She dreamed of growing up to be a veterinarian after she graduated.

She never got to live her dream, because her life came to a cruel end following a night spent in the company of her friends.

Twitter; Hannah is pictured above

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.