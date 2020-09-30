The “Benadryl Challenge” Killed One TikTok Teen And Now The FDA Is Issuing Warnings About It

There’s no shortage of viral challenges you can participate in, especially on TikTok.

One, in particular, called the “Benadryl Challenge” killed a 15-year-old girl and now the FDA is issuing warnings about it.

The “Benadryl Challenge” encourages teenagers to consume dangerous dosages of Benadryl that leave them hallucinating…and then film what happens.

But symptoms get more terrifying from there and ultimately led to the death of 15-year-old Chloe Marie Phillips.

Eisenhour Funeral Home; pictured above is Chloe

