3 Weeks Before She Graduated College, Her Roommate Found Her Lying Facedown On Her Bloody Bed

Yeardley Love had a personality like sunshine; warm and welcoming. She was a 22-year-old student at the University of Virginia studying government.

She was part of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and played for the school’s lacrosse team. She was quick to put on a smile and fiery on the field.

She had a job waiting for her after she walked across the stage at graduation, but just 3 weeks before she was set to put on her cap and gown…

…She was found lying facedown on her own blood-soaked bed.

Facebook; Yeardley smiles in the photo above

