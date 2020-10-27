A Cat Caught A Very Rare Two-Headed Snake And Brought Him Back Home

Sometimes, cats bring you little gross gifts like dead animals. One cat in Palm Harbor, Florida, surprised their family after they caught something that was very much still alive…and brought it home with them.

This cat ended up catching a very rare two-headed snake that they decided to share with their family.

The FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute confirmed this strange catch on Facebook in a post that said, “A rare two-headed southern black racer was recently found at a residence in Palm Harbor by Kay Rogers and family.”

“This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body.”

“Both head’s tongue flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way. Two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators.”

The snake is now being taken care of with the help of the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

The snake luckily wasn’t injured, and here’s what the family has to say about their interesting new addition.

Facebook; Kay Rogers shared the above photo of the snake with two heads

