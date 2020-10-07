A Woman And Her Friend Were Hurt After Attempting To Rescue A Puppy Who Nearly Fell Off A Cliff

Bridal Veil Falls is a gorgeous hike through a canyon in Telluride, Colorado. The trails weave through a box canyon before reaching a waterfall set 365 feet high.

It’s a popular destination and the perfect place to take photos, but even those with a lot of hiking experience find the path to Bridal Veil Falls unsettling.

One woman, her friend, and a puppy recently found themselves in a downright dangerous situation after attempting the hike.

San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is the hike to Bridal Veil Falls where the hikers and Blue fell

