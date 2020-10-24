Brandi Redmond From The Real Housewives Of Dallas Lost Her MIL In A Car Accident That Her Daughter Survived

Brandi Redmond from The Real Housewives of Dallas shares 3 children with her husband Bryan Redmond, a successful real estate developer.

They have two daughters named Brooklyn (11-years-old) and Brinkley (9-years-old), and a son named Bruin (2-years-old) whom they adopted.

Brandi’s currently pregnant with their 4th child, and she recently revealed that she nearly lost one of her daughters in a car accident that killed her mother-in-law.

Instagram; Brandi and Bryan smile in the above photo

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.