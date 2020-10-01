Chrissy Teigen Sadly Lost Her Unborn Son Jack Last Night

A month ago, Chrissy Teigen announced on social media that she was expecting her third child with her husband John Legend. She revealed they were going to have a second boy.

Chrissy and John have a 4-year-old daughter named Luna Simone and a 2-year-old son named Miles Theodore.

Chrissy started experiencing complications with her pregnancy, and she had to be hospitalized.

She took to Instagram to document her journey in the hospital, but sadly she lost her unborn son last night.

Instagram; pictured above are Chrissy, John, and Jack

