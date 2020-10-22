Daycare Owner Given Probation After Two Twin Toddlers Drowned In The Deep End Of Her Pool

When Amelia Wieand was looking for a daycare in Tennessee to take care of her two 23-month-old twin toddlers Elyssa Grace and Elijah Gabriel Orejuela, she did the best she could to find someone reputable.

Amelia found Om baby through an online ad, which was run by 37-year-old Jenn Salley out of her own home.

It seemed like a great fit for her twins, and so Amelia trusted Jenn to be their daycare provider.

Just one month before Elyssa and Elijah turned 2-years-old, they died while in what should have been the safety of Jenn’s daycare.

GoFundMe; pictured above are 23-month-old twin toddlers Elyssa Grace and Elijah Gabriel Orejuela

Want to be the first to get the scoop on all the latest happenings in crime news? Sign up for CHIP CHICK’s True Crime Tribe newsletter NOW and don’t get left out in the dark.