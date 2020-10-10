Demi Lovato Opens Up About How She Finally Got The Boobs She Wanted And No, She Didn’t Go Under The Knife

You have to love Demi Lovato for being so upfront and honest about her life and the issues she has struggled with.

It was just this past February when she publicly discussed her struggle with eating disorders, which were fueled by people around her pushing her to look perfect. That all snowballed and led to her overdose in 2018.

Demi talked to Ashley Graham on her podcast called the Pretty Big Deal about all of this, explaining to her, “When you have certain people around you that are telling you certain things, that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder.”

“…I was just running myself into the ground. And I honestly think that’s kind of what led to everything happening over the past year.”

Now, 28-year-old Demi is opening up about how she finally got the boobs she wanted…

…And no, she didn’t go under the knife to get them.

Instagram; pictured above is Demi

