Exciting Fall Coffee Flavors You Should Definitely Try, Plus Some Fun Mugs You Can Pair With Them

Sure, it’s PSL season, but did you know there are quite a few exciting fall coffee flavors you can pick up online?

And no, I don’t mean while literally waiting online at your favorite coffee spot, I mean order them right on Amazon from the comfort of your couch!

After that, read on to check out some fun new mugs you can pair with your autumnal blends. Ah, fall really is the best season!

S’morey Time Ground Coffee

S’morey Time Ground Coffee packs everything you enjoy about toasting s’mores on a campfire into a morning cup of joe.

This coffee tastes like marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate! I also love the little skeleton that comes on the packaging.

You can get it here on Amazon for $17.99

Caramel Apple Flavored Coffee

I can’t say I ever imagined they made caramel apple coffee, but I’m happy it exists! This tastes just like the real thing, without being overwhelmingly sweet.

You can get it here on Amazon for $19.99

Fall In Love Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

Pumpkin spice and everything nice? Yes, please! Fall In Love Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee from Paramount Roasters is a great alternative for all you PSL lovers.

This company also makes more fun fall flavors like Vermont Maple Grove, Vanilla Nut Cream, and Chocolate Marshmallow.

You can get it here on Amazon for $15.97

