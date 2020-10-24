Fall Treats And Toys That Are Perfect For Your Pooch

This time of year is full of fun things for you, so why not make things exciting for your dog too?

From Pumpkin Spice Latte and leaf-shaped dog toys to bacon apple cider snacks and cookies that look too cute to eat, there’s something for every dog in here.

These fall treats and toys are perfect for your pooch, and you can order them right on Etsy!

Pumpkin Spice Latte Dog Toy

This Pumpkin Spice Latte dog toy from Fluff Club is handmade from non-toxic ink, cotton/linen fabric, and sherpa fur.

It also has a squeaker!

You can get it here for $10.23 on Etsy

Bacon Apple Cider Donut Dog Treats

How exciting are these bacon apple cider donut dog treats? These are handmade by Sydney’s Dog Cookies and contain quite a few organic ingredients.

You can get them here for $14 on Etsy

Leaf Shape Quilted Dog Toy

These leaf shape quilted dog toys from Max’s Mom’s Creations are subtle, elegant, unique, and handmade.

You can get one here for $16 on Etsy

