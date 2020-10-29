Get Boo-zy With These Beautiful Halloween Wine Glasses

No home is complete this Halloween without some spooky and chic wine glasses to match the decor. Get ready to get boo-zy in style with these finds from Etsy!

Crow Wine Glass

Crows are said to be the companions of witches, and they’re also highly intelligent. This stemless wine glass from Counter Couture Design features a black screen printed crow.

You can get it here on Etsy for $14

Trick Or Treat & Hocus Pocus Set Of Wine Glasses

This set of stemless wine glasses from Wine By Wildflower features one trick or treat wine glass and one hocus pocus wine glass.

I love that you can have the color of the ribbon on the witch’s hat personalized to your liking.

You can get them here on Etsy for $22.50

