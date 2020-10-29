Harry Styles Left A Note For A Fan When His Car Broke Down Right In Front Of Her House

Imagine having one of your favorite celebrities end up right on your doorstep after experiencing issues with their car.

That’s a situation Twitter user Theadora ended up in without her knowledge! She wasn’t even home when Harry Styles broke down outside of her house.

Her friend’s dad was around though when the whole thing happened, and he decided to let Harry into her house to hang out while he waited for her car to get fixed.

Harry fed her fish (Theadora mentioned on Twitter that her fish’s name is actually Harry, funny enough). He had a cup of tea. And then, he left a little something behind.

When everything was cleared up, Harry decided to leave behind a note for her, and here’s what it said.

Twitter; Harry is pictured above feeding Theadora’s fish

