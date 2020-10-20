Kylie And Kendall Jenner Launched A New Line Of Clothing On Amazon For Less Than $90

The Drop is well known for working with influencers to create limited edition clothing collections that you can only shop on Amazon for 30 hours or less.

Sometimes, it really is less than 30 hours because once a fabric runs out, that’s it. The style is then sold out. If you do end up purchasing a piece it’s created for you on-demand to minimize waste, which is pretty neat.

Now, Kylie and Kendall Jenner have partnered with The Drop to bring you a whole new line of clothing on Amazon for less than $90 and it won’t be available for long! Oh, and each piece you purchase comes with a face mask and is eligible for Prime.

Check out some of the coolest styles you can shop right now from them below.

KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Turtleneck Bodysuit With Cut-Out

This fun bodysuit comes in black tie dye (pictured above) and also a pink tie dye.

You can buy it here on Amazon for $49

KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Balloon Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater

This sand-colored sweater that Kylie is wearing above features stylish balloon sleeves. You can buy it here for $59.

Kendall is wearing the same sweater, below, along with the Vegan Leather Paperbag Shorts that you can buy here for $59. The shorts come in sand, black, green, and Kylie green.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.