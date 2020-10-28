Mom Diagnosed With “Grim” Stage 4 Colon Cancer Asks For Help In The Battle For Her Life

Mimosa Selimaj is a 35-year-old mom living in New Milford, New Jersey along with her husband and 2-year-old son named Dean.

Over the summer, Mimosa was admitted to the emergency room after suffering from terrible abdominal pain.

The doctors in the ER realized that this mom of one had a mass located on one of her ovaries, which she says “set off a whirlwind of tests to understand the root cause of my illness.”

“Days after my 35th birthday, and less than 2 years after having Dean, I was diagnosed with colon cancer.”

GoFundMe; pictured above Mimosa smiles with her husband and their son Dean

