Reese Witherspoon Says People Constantly Tell Her They Went To Law School Because Of Elle Woods

Well, it’s been 20 years now since Legally Blonde first came out back in 2001!

Reese Witherspoon played Elle Woods in the iconic movie, and she recently got together with some of the movie’s original cast members in a virtual reunion video she posted to her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel.

“Of all the movies that I’ve made, there’s one that comes up more than any other,” Reese shared at the beginning of the YouTube video.

“That is Legally Blonde. I think it’s because of Elle woods. I think she just inspired people to believe in themselves,” Reese continued.

“She just has a true sense of herself and she always wants to see the best in others.”

YouTube; Reese is pictured above in the reunion video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.