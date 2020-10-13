Scary Books That Are Sure To Frighten And Delight You This Halloween

Halloween is the perfect time of year for scary stories, and if you’re looking for some interesting reads that are sure to frighten and delight you, you have come to the right place!

I picked a few of my favorite scary books that you can get on Amazon, and they cover everything from ghosts to vampires to witches.

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix is a great pick if fangs and feminism are your things!

This novel is a definitely disturbing tale about a bunch of housewives that take on some vampires. I won’t spoil the rest of it for you!

You can get it here on Amazon starting at $15.29

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Alright, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a 3 book series from Alvin Shwartz and none of these books are technically for adults..but they’re fabulously creepy nonetheless.

These were some of my favorite reads when I was a teenager, and the illustrations from the original books really lend to the creepiness (just see above)!

You can get all 3 books here on Amazon starting at $24.75

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.