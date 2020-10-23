She Went Missing After Going To A Halloween Party And Was Found Murdered In A Cemetery Nearly 2 Months Later

Karen Swift was a blonde-haired, green-eyed, 44-year-old mom living in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Ever since her teen years, she was active and passionate about staying fit.

In high school, she ran track and received plenty of trophies for it. When she graduated, she went on to run 5ks and ended up working as a fitness instructor.

Karen got married to David Swift in 1989 and together they had 4 children; 2 boys (the oldest children) and 2 girls (the youngest).

On the night of October 29th, 2011, Karen got all dressed up as Catwoman and went to a Halloween party at Dyersburg Country Club-The Farms.

Karen was at the party with some of her friends, but a few hours later she completely disappeared.

Facebook; Karen is pictured above

