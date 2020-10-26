Someone On Social Media Said Black Female Rappers Devalue Birkin Bags By Owning Them And Here’s How Cardi B Replied

There’s a post making the rounds on social media lately that caught the eye of Cardi B, and not for a good reason.

The person who wrote this post feels like black female rappers devalue Hermés Birkin bags simply by owning them.

Birkins range in price from around $20,000 on the low end to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

They said, “Birkins have literally lost their value. The city girls and Cardi have y’all convinced that these birkin bags are easy to get.”

“These bags are supposed to be exclusive and you’re supposed to be big in the fashion world and have relationships with these people to get one,” the poster continues.

Cardi B posted a video to Instagram in response to all of this, and here’s what she had to say.

Instagram; Cardi is pictured above with some of her Birkins

