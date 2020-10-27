Someone Placed A Skull On Their Mantle And Police Say It’s A Man Who Went Missing In 2012

This time of year, the spooky decorations are out in full force. Vampires, witches, and skulls are normal to see outside or inside of homes, and nobody bats an eye or thinks twice about it.

Authorities are now saying that someone placed a skull on their mantle over a year ago, dressed in sunglasses, and it’s not fake though.

It belongs to a Tennessee man who went missing back in 2012. So how did this skull end up there like a piece of decor?

