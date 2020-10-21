Spooky And Spectacular Halloween Nail Art You Can Order On Etsy

It might not look like a normal Halloween thanks to the dumpster fire that is 2020, but that shouldn’t stop you from feeling festive!

This year I’m definitely going to be giving myself a Halloween worthy manicure while watching horror films on repeat and unwrapping more candy than I should.

Why not celebrate with some spooky and spectacular nail art you can order right on Etsy? From ghosts and witches to black cats and pumpkins, you’re sure to find something to make you feel fabulous about your fingers.

Ghost Nail Stickers

These ghost nails stickers from Gloss Decals aren’t spooky, but they are cute! They come in a variety of colors, including iridescent ones.

It’s best to stick these over a gel manicure or press-on nails.

You can get them here on Etsy for $8

Moon Phase Nail Decals

Get witchy and wonderful with nail decals from North Of Salem that feature different black and white phases of the moon.

You can get them here on Etsy for $6.34

