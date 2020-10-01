This Animal Shelter Is Going Viral For How They Handled An Owner That Couldn’t Afford To Get Her Dog Out

Not every animal that ends up at an animal shelter is in need of a loving home. Often, some dogs or cats might accidentally get loose from their owner and land themselves in a local shelter.

It’s virtually unheard of for a shelter to not charge an owner money in order to get their animal returned to them.

This animal shelter in Florida is going viral for how they handled an owner that couldn’t afford to get her dog released to her.

Markus Winkler via Unsplash

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.