Yesterday, Tiger King Star Carole Baskin Came Out As Bisexual

Carole Baskin, the star of Tiger King and founder of Big Cat Rescue, came out as bisexual yesterday in an exclusive interview with Pink News.

Part of the interview has been released on YouTube, and Carole said, “Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.”

She has had two husbands so far and is currently married to Howard Baskin. Before her relationship with Howard, she was married to Don Lewis, who went missing on August 18th, 1997.

Carole explained that she always has thought of herself as bisexual, and here’s what else she had to say.

YouTube; Carole is pictured above

