Tori Spelling Talks About Internet Trolls Bullying Her Over How She Looked While She Was On Beverly Hills, 90210

Tori Spelling was first made famous for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210. Tori starred as Donna Martin on the hit TV show that kicked off in 1990 and ended in 2000.

She was just 16-years-old when she began playing Donna, and now this 47-year-old star is opening up about how hurtful internet trolls were to her back then.

People didn’t bully her over something she had any control over…they bullied her over how she looked.

Instagram; Tori is pictured above

