15-Year-Old Quawan Charles Found Dead With A Severely Damaged Face After Being Taken From His Home By Another Teen And His Mom

15-year-old Quawan Charles was sadly found dead on November 2nd with a severely damaged face after being taken from his home by another teenager and his mom.

He was discovered lying face-down in a muddy pool of drainage ditch water located in a sugarcane field. The water was only about ankle-high.

Quawan was affectionately called “Bobby” by his family. He was soft-spoken. He loved spending his free time outside. He was passionate about animals.

Quawan was first reported as missing on October 30th, and here’s everything you need to know about his strange and tragic case.

