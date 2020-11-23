23-Year-Old Visits Her Ex-Boyfriend In Dallas And Vanishes After Going Out On The Town Alone

When 23-year-old Marisela Botello failed to board her flight home to Seattle in early October, her parents knew something had to be terribly wrong.

Marisela lived in the same house as her mom and dad, and she wouldn’t simply stop communicating with them out of the blue.

Marisela had initially flown out to Dallas, Texas, to visit her ex-boyfriend. She was staying with him, but on the night she disappeared, she decided to go out on the town without him since he wanted to have a night in.

Wearing a metallic purple halter neck dress, Marisela climbed into a Lyft on the evening of October 4th, all by herself.

Facebook; Marisela is pictured above