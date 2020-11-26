26-Year-Old Model From Mississippi Killed After Being Run Over By Her Ex

A beautiful blonde. That’s not all that 26-year-old Mississippi model Brittany Rhea Phillips was. She was a licensed cosmetologist and owner of a business called Beauty Perfected.

According to her Instagram account, she was pursuing a pre-med program at Mississippi State University.

Brittany was a mom to two young children; a 7-year-old daughter named Carley and a 10-month-old son named Kaleb.

Brittany’s obituary says, “Brittany was given the opportunity to travel the world and visit many beautiful countries with her career in modeling which she thoroughly enjoyed. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her precious children.”

Her friends and family described her as a sweet-hearted angel that was always doing her best to better herself. She poured her heart and soul into her two children, and she excelled at making everyone she met feel welcome.

Last Saturday at approximately 8 in the evening, Brittany was hit and killed after allegedly being run over by the father of her son Kaleb.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Brittany