A Woman On TikTok Just Shared Her Recipe For Making Oreos At Home And She Promises They’re Better Than The Real Deal

Oreos are pretty much the best cookie ever made. I have to admit, I’ve gone out of my way to eat all the off-brand ones and see if they stack up, but they never do.

Only Oreos are as good as Oreos, right?

Well, one woman on TikTok just shared her recipe for making Oreos at home and she’s promising they’re better than the real deal.

Check out her recipe and how you can make them tonight for yourself!

TikTok; pictured above is the finished product

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.