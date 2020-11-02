Christmas Is Coming Early! Coach Is Giving You 70% Off These Bestsellers Plus Free Shipping For A Limited Time

Maybe you’re the kind of person who can’t wait to start celebrating Christmas as soon as Halloween ends, or maybe you’re the kind of person who needs to wait to until Thanksgiving is over to get going on being all holly and jolly.

Either way, Christmas is coming early this year because Coach is giving you 70% off 126 of their bestsellers, plus free shipping on your order!

Their offer is only good until November 8th, and you can check out everything included in their major sale right here.

Below, I’m listing a few of my favorites for you!

Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas

The Gallery tote is a classic, and it has enough room for everything you could possibly want to carry with you. It comes with multiple interior pockets, including one for your cellphone!

If you’re not a fan of the brown with red accents, it also comes in chalk with glacier white accents or khaki with lilac berry.

This originally costs $328 but is on sale right now for just $98.40. You can also choose to pay with four different interest-free payments, which works out to $24.60.

Medium Charlie Backpack

Just like everyone needs a little black dress, everyone needs a little black backpack too. Ok, ok, or maybe you need one in Chalk or Light Saddle.

Whatever color you end up selecting, this is a pretty chic and grown-up way to carry around a backpack.

The Charlie normally costs $378, but the sale price is now $99. Or, go with the four interest-free payments and pay $24.75.

Jade Chain Crossbody In Signature Canvas

If you only like to bring along your essentials, the Jade chain crossbody is about to be your new favorite accessory.

The chain strap easily comes off, so you can choose to use it and wear the Jade on your shoulder, or remove it and carry it around like a clutch.

The Jade originally will set you back $278, but the sale price right now is $83.40. If you choose to do the 4 interest-free payments, it works out to $20.85.

All photos courtesy of Coach.com

Bre is a female millennial go getter residing in New York. One part entrepreneur, one part geek, she obtained her degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology.

She has held some exciting roles in both fashion as a designer working for brands like Victoria’s Secret and Henri Bendel, as well as in ad tech working for publishers like Ziff Davis.

Today she operates Chip Chick Media which reaches millions of women each month.

Bre is passionate about teaching women how to build a business and be an entrepreneur, in addition to keeping her readers informed of the latest technology trends and exciting products to improve their lifestyles.

You can send Bre a message here.