Hilaria Baldwin Broke Her Ankle After A Car Sped Past Her While She Was Out For A Run

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin share five children together; 7-year-old Carmen Gabriela, 5-year-old Rafael Thomas, 4-year-old Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2-year-old Romeo Alejandro David, and 2-month-old Eduardo Pau Lucas.

Hilaria gave birth to Eduardo on September 8th, and not long ago, she started getting back into her normal workout routine.

She explained on Instagram that her workouts “consist of 3 main things: yoga, running, and barre.”

Unfortunately, while Hilaria was out for a run, she fell and broke her ankle after a car sped right past her.

Instagram; Hilaria posted the above to her stories before sharing that she broke her ankle

