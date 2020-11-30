Jennifer Lawrence’s Kentucky Family Farm Burned To The Ground “In A Horrible Fire”

Jennifer Lawrence was born on August 15th, 1990, in Louisville, Kentucky.

She grew up on a local farm that her family still owns, and it has become known for the summer camp her brother Blaine Lawrence runs there.

The camp is called Camp Hi Ho, and it’s open to kids from ages 4 through 12. Kids get to choose what activities they would like to participate in while at camp, including riding horses and rock climbing.

Two days ago they shared the sad news on Facebook that their barn burned down “in a horrible fire.”

Facebook; pictured above is one of the horses at Camp Hi Ho

