Kansas Murderer Who Strangled Pregnant Woman From Missouri Will Be The First Woman In Nearly 70 Years To Be Executed By Federal Government

In the months leading up to December of 2004, 36-year-old Lisa Montgomery explained to her husband that they were going to be parents again.

Lisa already had four children and she said she was pregnant with her fifth…

….But the infant she brought home with her a few days before Christmas was not one she gave birth to.

No, the little girl Lisa tried to pass off as her own was a child she had cut out of a pregnant woman’s belly.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department; pictured above is Lisa in a mugshot