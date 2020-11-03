Khloé Kardashian Speaks Up After The Internet Got Upset About Kim’s 40th Birthday Bash

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian turned the big 4-0. To celebrate, she jetted off to a private island with a few of her friends and family members.

Kim later shared photos of the festivities on Instagram, saying, “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.”

She went on to explain that she asked everyone she brought with her to the island to go through “multiple health screens” before their trip.

Kim said she and her friends watched a movie right on the beach, swam alongside whales, rode bikes, kayaked, and danced on their mini-vacation.

She concluded her post with, “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Well, the internet was pretty up in arms about Kim’s private island trip…

Instagram; pictured above Kim celebrates her 40th birthday with her family

