Missy Elliott Bought A Wedding Dress For A Woman She Doesn’t Know For This Heartwarming Reason

It’s been 18 years now since Missy Elliott dropped her hit single “Work It” and captured all of our early 2000s hearts.

Now, Missy is stealing hearts across the internet for her incredible act of kindness. She bought a wedding dress for a woman she doesn’t even know!

It all started when a woman named Ireanna posted on Twitter. “I’m getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place,” she explained.

“Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but it’s still a struggle.”

“I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible…..”

Twitter; pictured above is Ireanna’s first tweet

