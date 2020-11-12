Young Nurse Lucy Letby Arrested For The Third Time After Allegedly Murdering 8 Babies And Trying To Murder 10 More

30-year-old Lucy Letby was a nurse working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England when seventeen babies mysteriously passed away.

Following their strange deaths, the Cheshire Police became involved in investigating what had happened to the babies.

After a three-year-long investigation, authorities have said they are formally charging Lucy with murdering 8 babies and attempting to murder 10 more.

Facebook; Lucy poses in the above photo in front of a piano while holding a drink in her hands