Prince William And Duchess Kate Sadly Shared The News Their Dog Lupo Has Passed Away

Lupo was a 9-year-old black colored English cocker spaniel that Prince William and Dutchess Kate adopted back in 2012 before they welcomed Prince George.

In 2013, the very first photos of Prince George were released to the world, and Lupo was featured in them. He went on to appear in many more photos and even was the highlight of a children’s book series.

He was very much so a part of the royal family, and unfortunately, Kensington Royal shared the news on Instagram that he sadly passed away.

Instagram; Kensington Royal shared the above photo of Lupo along with the news of his passing

