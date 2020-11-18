Taylor Swift Is Opening Up After Her Master Recordings Were Sold For $300 Million Without Her Even Knowing

Scooter Braun, a record executive and investor, purchased Taylor’s master recordings last year after his company called Ithaca Holdings bought out Big Machine Label Group in a deal valued over $300 million dollars.

At the time, Taylor expressed her frustration over the fact that she wasn’t even given an opportunity to buy her master recordings and that she had to find out about the deal when the rest of the world did. Nobody told her about this in advance.

Following the deal, Taylor said Scooter was bullying her and trying to prevent her from performing at the 2019 American Music Awards with any of her songs from her master recordings.

Taylor also stated that Scooter was putting a stop to her Netflix documentary that was going to be released.

Now, Taylor’s master recordings have been sold for a second time without her even knowing, for the sum of $300 million dollars.

Taylor recently took to Twitter to address all of this, and here’s everything you need to know.

Instagram; Taylor is pictured above

