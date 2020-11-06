Teacher Goes Viral For Sharing Some Truly Terrible Texts She Got From A Parent

I really don’t know who honestly thinks teaching children is easy, but it’s not me. It’s one challenging profession, especially given that many teachers now have to do their jobs from behind a computer screen as opposed to in-person.

Add in the fact that you have to deal with parents like the one I’m about to show you below, and nobody should ever be saying it’s a simple job to do.

These texts one teacher named Ms. Jackson got from a mom and parent of a student are truly terrible, and I can’t believe she kept her cool throughout all of this.

The nightmare of a mom kicks things off by slamming Ms. Jackson over her daughter failing basically every course besides science and math.

Imgur; pictured above is the first text sent by this parent

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.