Lace bralettes are really your best friend, especially when you want to ditch your underwire without completely going bra-free. They’re the perfect compromise, providing a little support and a whole lot of comfort.

Here are the 5 best lace bralettes for you to lounge around in. Prepare to feel lovely and comfy for the win!

Astylish Floral Lace Bralette

This longline style bralette features a racerback and floral lace design. Astylish sells a few different lace styles and colors that you can also check out in the below link, like this white scalloped lace one.

You can get it here on Amazon for $17.99

Jenny Jen Strappy Bralette

I’m not sure if my favorite part of this bralette is the amazing blue color or the strappy details. Either way, this piece from Jenny Jen is a must-have.

It comes in Denim Blue (shown above), Crystal Rose (which is a light pink), Jet Black, and White.

It’s also not hard to put on, as it does have hook and eye closures at the back so you don’t need to pull it on over your head.

You can get it here on Amazon for $15.30

