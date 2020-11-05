This Guy Found A Gorgeous Canary Diamond In A Park And It’s The Size Of A Jellybean

Diamonds are plentiful in jewelry stores, shining brilliantly behind the glass countertops, but out there in the wild?

Quite frankly I think buried in the dirt of a park is the last place all of us expect precious gems to be sitting around, but that’s exactly where one man made a remarkable discovery.

34-year-old Steven McCool found a 4.49-carat canary yellow diamond in an Arkansas park, and here’s how he did it.

Arkansas State Parks; Steven is pictured above, proudly holding up his incredible find

