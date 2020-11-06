You Don’t Need To Wait For Black Friday To Scoop Up Some Of These Fashionable Amazon Deals

Black Friday is overrated because you don’t have to wait for one day of the year to find great deals; they’re already on Amazon!

Honestly, I used to be very skeptical of ordering any pieces of clothing off Amazon, but since I started doing it I can’t stop.

The prices are amazing and the quality is unreal.

Let’s take a look at some of these fashionable Amazon deals you’re going to want to scoop up this week!

Leopard Apricot Sweater

I’m obsessed with this Leopard Apricot sweater! If you don’t like this exact color, it comes in a few different ones.

And if you’re not really a leopard girl, it comes in a bunch of other fun prints like stripes and geometrics.

Get it here for $27.99