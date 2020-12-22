22-Year-Old Disappears While Waking To A Gas Station, Is Later Found Dead With Her Unborn Baby And Her Killer Just Tried To Take His Own Life

22-year-old Amethyst Killian lived in St. Peters, Missouri along with her mom, stepdad, fiancé, and 2 young children. Her loved ones called her “Ame.”

Ame was a mom to her 6-year-old daughter Marley and 11-month-old son Hendrix. She was also 5 months pregnant with another son.

In the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day, Ame walked from her house to the local Quick Trip so she could go buy some cigarettes.

When Ame never made it back home, her family reported her as missing later that night at approximately 8 p.m.

Facebook; Ame is pictured above