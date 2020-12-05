I think I speak for all of us in saying 2020 was a complete and utter dumpster fire and that 2021 cannot come soon enough.

You probably aren’t planning on celebrating New Year’s Eve like you used to, but why not still get dressed up, even if it’s just for hanging out on your couch while you sip champagne and FaceTime some of your favorite people?

Regardless of how you’ll be spending the last few hours of 2020, read on for 5 fabulous party dresses to help you ring in the New Year right.

Milumia Floral Embroidery Party Dress

What’s To Love: This embroidered dress from Milumia comes with a beautiful floral design and a little bit of stretch to the fabric so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style.

The sheer sleeves and belted waistline are also great additional features. This boho chic dress comes in multicolor (pictured above), burgundy (pictured below), black, or navy.

You can get it here on Amazon for $35.99

whoinshop Halter Bodycon Dress

What’s To Love: Sleek, slimming, and with a little bit of sparkle, this classy dress from whoinshop is a real head-turner.

It pretty much checks the boxes on all of my favorite things: halter style, v-neck, black, and bodycon. Now how can you go wrong with a dress like that?

If black isn’t your preferred color, it also comes in blue, green, and wine. Check out the back details on this dress below!

You can get it here on Amazon for $52.99

