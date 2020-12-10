After Getting Into A Car Crash, This Dog Led An Off-Duty Officer Right To His Injured Owner

Can you say good boy? That’s exactly what this brown and white dog named Petie is!

He ended up getting into a car crash with his owner, then led an off-duty police officer to the scene of the accident.

It all started November 27th at around 8:04 in the evening, when 78-year-old Fred Rapp was reporting as missing and endangered to the Manchester Police Department.

Fred’s daughter Heidi Sarno had called the police to say that she was concerned about her father because she had not seen or heard from him in several hours.

“Mrs. Sarno provided information such as the vehicle her father had been driving, cell phone number/carrier and information regarding his current medical/cognitive condition,” the Manchester Police Department explained in a Facebook post.

“In response, the Manchester Police Department took a missing person’s report and initiated an investigation.”

Facebook; the Manchester Police Department shared the above photo along with their post

