Ariana Grande Is Engaged And The Internet Has A Sweet Theory About Her Gorgeous Ring

Ariana Grande is engaged! The singer took to Instagram yesterday to share her major news in a low-key way.

“Forever n then some,” Ariana captioned her post, which featured several photos of her and her new fiancé, Dalton Gomez.

Instagram; pictured above is the first photo of the series that Ariana shared with her engagement news

Shortly after Ariana announced her engagement, her mom Joan Grande posted a note on Twitter, saying, “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo”

Ariana’s brother, Frankie James Grande, also shared a tweet congratulating Ariana. He said, “I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY!”

“This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!”

Twitter; pictured above is what Ariana’s brother had to say following the news of her engagement to Dalton

Ariana has only posted two photos of her extraordinary and unique engagement ring so far, and the internet has a sweet theory about it.

The sheer size of the diamond isn’t what makes this ring so special…

Instagram; pictured above is the first photo Ariana shared of her engagement ring

…It’s the pearl sitting to the left of that brilliant diamond. Here’s why that is.

Instagram; pictured above is a close up of Ariana’s engagement ring

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.