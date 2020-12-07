How Winston Delivered Christmas Review: A Unique Advent Calendar The Whole Family Will Love

Christmas is coming up fast, especially since Thanksgiving is so late this year! It’s December 7th already, and if you haven’t yet picked out an advent calendar, I have a pretty creative one for you.

Chocolate is great and all, but after having that as my advent calendar for 20 plus years, I’m ready for something new.

If you’re with me and looking for a truly unique advent calendar the whole family will love, read on!

How Winston Delivered Christmas by Alex T. Smith is one of the most amazing books I have come across, and it’s not just because this beautiful book cleverly doubles as an advent calendar.

There are 24 and a half chapters in this, and one chapter is meant to be read for every day of December.

An adorable mouse named Winston is the hero of this story, and when he finds a letter for Santa that somehow got lost and didn’t make it to the North Pole, he sets out on a mission to make sure Santa gets it.

Aside from this story tugging at your heartstrings (don’t worry, I’m not giving out any spoilers) it comes full of absolutely stunning illustrations.

I read this book in less than a week because I just couldn’t put it down. I was and still am just completely enamored with this story.

Now, I’m excited to read it to my 4-year-old nephew, who I know is going to love Winston as much as I do.

You don’t have to be a kid to let this extraordinary mouse capture your heart and help you realize just how magical Christmas really is.

It’s pretty special as an adult to come across something that reignites that kind of Christmas spirit you had as a child and somehow lost along the way.

The other thing that delighted me about How Winston Delivered Christmas?

Sprinkled throughout the book are directions for fun Christmas crafts, like how to make snowflakes and gingerbread men.

Get ready to curl up by the fire and rediscover the magic of Christmas along with Winston!

You can get your very own hard copy on Amazon for just $14.84!

Chip Chick was provided with this product for free, in exchange for our honest feedback. All thoughts and opinions expressed are our own and not influenced by the company and/or its affiliates in any way.