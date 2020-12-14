Jesy Nelson Announces She’s Leaving Little Mix For Good Because It Took A Toll On Her Mental Health

Little Mix, the best thing England gave us since the Spice Girls, has some big changes coming.

The popular British girl group was started 9 years ago by Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, after they won the British TV show The X Factor.

From there, they became well known for their catchy hit pop songs and ended up releasing 6 different albums.

Now, Jesy Nelson announced that she’s leaving Little Mix for good because it took a toll on her mental health.

Instagram; pictured above is Jesy

